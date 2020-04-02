News More News
LOOK: UA graphics team takes photoshop requests from fans

Sam Pittman steps over Ed Orgeron in an Arkansas-themed photoshopped version of the famous Allen Iverson photo.
Sam Pittman steps over Ed Orgeron in an Arkansas-themed photoshopped version of the famous Allen Iverson photo. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

With the sports world on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, Arkansas' design team got creative with its time Wednesday.

Normally tasked with creating graphics for the Razorbacks' social media pages and website, it asked for photoshop requests from fans and the project did not disappoint.

Here are all of their creations, which were shared via the official athletics account - @ArkRazorbacks - on Twitter...

Crossing the Delaware

Playing the part of George Washington, athletics director Hunter Yurachek leads Arkansas' head coaches across the Delaware River during the Revolutionary War as depicted in Emanuel Leutze's famous painting.

Musselman, Vanover Body Swap

There are some things you just can't unsee...

Sam Pittman as Arnold Schwarzenegger

Iverson over Lue

Allen Iverson famously crossed and then stepped over Tyronn Lue during Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals. In Arkansas' depiction, head coach Sam Pittman is stepping over LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

Darren McFadden's Heismans

In an alternate universe, this is a real photo...

The Flintstones

Darren McFadden and Felix Jones famously dressed up as Fred Flinstone and Barney Rubble, respectively, for Halloween just a few days before running wild against South Carolina in 2007...

Mallett's Scantron

Legend has it, former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett once asked an entire class, "Anybody got a scantron for Ryan Mallett?"

The Sandlot

Arkansas softball and baseball stars in a remake of The Sandlot? I'd watch it...

Gafford over Mutombo

One of Arkansas' all-time best dunkers (Daniel Gafford) dunks over one of the NBA's all-time best shot blockers (Dikembe Mutombo).

Muss and BarstoolBigCat

The Barstool guys love head coach Eric Musselman, so it only makes sense Big Cat would be in the family photo...

Neighbors and ZZ Top

When he's not coaching the women's basketball team, Mike Neighbors is rocking out...apparently sometimes with ZZ Top.

Corliss as Godzilla

As the Razorbacks' Twitter account said, this is a new take on Big Nasty...

Arkansas Gothic

As requested by UA radio play-by-play man Phil Elson, former Arkansas baseball standouts Carson Shaddy and Bubba Carpenter as depicted in Grant Wood's famous painting.

Arkansas Coaches as Stars

Sam Pittman, Eric Musselman, Jordyn Wieber and Dave Van Horn replace the four stars in the center of the Arkansas state flag.

Head Hogs on Ceiling of Sistine Chapel

Austin Allen the Sumo Wrestler

As requested by Frank Ragnow...

Pittman's Bat Flip

Pittman's head replaces that of Jose Bautista in one of the more famous bat flips in recent history.

The G.O.A.T.

With six College World Series appearances in 17 years, Dave Van Horn certainly has a case to be the greatest of all-time...

Reynold Razorback (Soccer) Stadium

Fútbol instead of football...

Mt. Rushmore of Arkansas Coaches

Hard to argue against Dave Van Horn, Frank Broyles, John McDonnell and Nolan Richardson...

Declaration of Independence

Members of Arkansas' women's basketball team signs the Declaration of Independence, as depicted in John Trumbull's famous painting.

McMakin Wins the Masters

Men's golf coach Brad McMakin wins a green jacket...

