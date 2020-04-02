Sign up for an annual HawgBeat subscription and get $50 for Arkansas gear on the Rivals Fan Shop ––> details

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

With the sports world on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, Arkansas' design team got creative with its time Wednesday.

Normally tasked with creating graphics for the Razorbacks' social media pages and website, it asked for photoshop requests from fans and the project did not disappoint.

Here are all of their creations, which were shared via the official athletics account - @ArkRazorbacks - on Twitter...