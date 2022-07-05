Looking at Arkansas Baseball's Lineup Turnover for 2023 Season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Diamond Hogs’ lineup is being gutted this offseason, and the rebuild has begun.

Currently, the Hogs will only return one starter from last season’s starting lineup — Peyton Stovall. That means there is a lot of production to replace.

Third baseman Cayden Wallace will likely be a top-50 pick in this year’s MLB Draft. Outfielder Zack Gregory hit the transfer portal on June 29. The remainder of the players have exhausted eligibility — Chris Lanzilli, Michael Turner and Braydon Webb.

There is an extremely slim chance that Brady Slavens and Jalen Battles use their extra Covid year to return to the Hogs. Second baseman Robert Moore could decide to spend another year in Fayetteville and build himself back into a first round prospect.