FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Unlike its lineup, the Arkansas pitching staff is set to return some big-time arms next season.

Though the Razorbacks will lose a group of veteran pitchers, the returning arms are very encouraging.

The guys on the way out include familiar faces like Zebulon Vermillion, Kole Ramage, Evan Taylor, Elijah Trest and Heston Tole. Last season’s ace Connor Noland still has his Covid year option to return for a fifth season with the Hogs, and he said there is a possibility he would return during an interview on the ‘Morning Rush’ with Tye Richardson and Tommy Craft on Wednesday.

As of now, the Hogs will return three starting pitchers that combined for 38 starts last season — left-hander Hagen Smith and right-handers Jaxon Wiggins and Will McEntire.

Along with the starters, the Razorbacks will also return some experienced bullpen arms — Zack Morris (35 IP), Brady Tygart (37.2 IP) and Austin Ledbetter (12.2 IP).

The rest of the returning arms include Nick Griffin, Jake Faherty, Nick Moten, Dylan Carter, Tyler Cacciatori and Matthew Magre.

The staff is set up to have a strong starting rotation, but there will still be plenty of competition, especially with the arms coming in.

"There will be a lot of competition going on...If you don't get the role you want, you just need to do what the team needs you to do to win,” McEntire said on ‘Halftime’ with Phil Elson and Drew Barrett on Tuesday.

Arkansas has one Division 1 pitcher transferring in — graduate transfer Koty Frank from Nebraska. The other two transfer arms are junior college pitchers Hunter Hollan and Cody Adcock, who both will likely transition into bullpen arms for at least their first year.

The rest of the newcomers include 12 freshmen, seven of which are out-of-state arms.

Here is a list of all the incoming pitchers, where they are from, stats on each and an in-depth breakdown on the freshmen from Kevin Bohannon: