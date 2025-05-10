Advertisement
WATCH: Dave Van Horn postgame - LSU 13, Arkansas 3
Kyle Sutherland  •  HawgBeat
Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn's postgame press conference after the Razorbacks fell 13-3 to LSU in seven innings at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

