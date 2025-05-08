Scouting Report: Analyzing the No. 3 LSU Tigers

The No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks (40-9, 17-7 SEC) will travel to Baton Rouge (La.) this weekend to take on the No. 3 LSU Tigers (38-11, 15-9 SEC) for a three-game series at Alex Box Stadium that will have big implications for the top of the SEC standings.

The Razorbacks currently sit two games behind first-place Texas after they swept the Longhorns in Fayetteville last weekend, while LSU is right behind the Razorbacks in a third-place tie with Georgia.

LSU, led by fourth-year head coach Jay Johnson who won the 2023 College World Series in his second season with the Tigers, is coming off of a heart-breaking series loss to Texas A&M. The Tigers split with the Aggies in Saturday's doubleheader and had the lead in Sunday's rubber match before Caden Sorrell smashed a two-out, three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Aggies escaped with a 6-4 triumph. The Tigers have SEC series victories over Missouri, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Alabama and Tennessee.

Arkansas got back on track last weekend with the sweep of top-ranked Texas to snap a three-series skid. Friday starter Zach Root was named SEC Pitcher of the Week for the second time in 2025, and also earned Player of the Week honors from some national outlets. Gage Wood also had a career night in Saturday's victory over the Longhorns as the junior righty is working to continue getting back to full health.

Below is a comparison of Arkansas and LSU's team stats, as well as projected starters and key players. First pitch for game one is set for Friday at 6:30 p.m. and will stream on SEC Network+.



