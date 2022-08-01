Looking at Arkansas' full 2022 football roster ahead of fall camp
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fall camp is set to start for Arkansas this week, and that means there will be plenty of news coming out on the Razorback football team shortly.
The Hogs currently have 84 scholarship players on the roster — one below the limit of 85.
Arkansas returns 12 starters and brought in nine transfers over the offseason. Head coach Sam Pittman seemed high on his group at SEC Media Days.
"We have 12 starters returning, six on offense, four on defense, two special teams," Pittman said. "Portal additions, we had nine. We ended up with two wide receivers, four D-linemen, one linebacker, two DBs. Five of those were at our spring practice. They practiced this spring, of. Four of 'em came in this summer. We expect one of them to contribute to our success."
There are 119 total players on the Razorback roster. Here is a list of all of the players, including classification and scholarship status:
(* - denotes player is not on scholarship)
OFFENSE
Quarterback
KJ Jefferson - Redshirt-Junior
Malik Hornsby - Redshirt-Sophomore
*Cade Fortin - Redshirt-Senior
*Kade Renfro - Redshirt-Sophomore
*Rykar Acebo - Freshman
The Hogs have just two scholarship quarterbacks in Jefferson and Hornsby this season, but they have two walk-on guys that have been on Power Five teams.
Fortin transferred in this past offseason from South Alabama. He was previously at North Carolina before then.
After spending a season at Ole Miss as a quarterback/wide reciever, Renfro is in his second season on the Razorback roster.
Running Back
Dominique Johnson - Junior
AJ Green - Sophomore
Raheim Sanders - Sophomore
Javion Hunt - Redshirt Freshman
Rashod Dubinion - Freshman
James Jointer - Freshman
*Dennis Daniels - Redshirt-Senior
Arkansas lost two backs from last season in Trelon Smith and Josh Oglesby, who both transferred out.
Dubinion and Jointer joined the Hogs as freshman this offseason. Daniels is a walk-on who spent time at Souther Arkansas prior to transferring to Fayetteville.
Wide Receiver
Warren Thompson - Redshirt-Senior
Jaquayln Crawford - Redshirt-Senior
Matt Landers - Redshirt-Senior
Jadon Haselwood - Redshirt-Junior
Ketron Jackson - Sophomore
Jaedon Wilson - Redshirt-Freshman
Bryce Stephens - Redshirt-Freshman
Landon Rogers - Redshirt-Freshman
Isaiah Sategna - Freshman
Quincey McAdoo - Freshman
Sam Mbake - Freshman
*Harper Cole - Redshirt-Sophomore
*Chris Harris - Redshirt-Sophomore
*Kalil Girault - Freshman
*Kamron Bibby - Freshman
Landers is the only Arkansas receiver that will have no eligibility left after this season. The team brought in a strong group of young talent along with two transfers in Haselwood and Landers.
Pittman said at SEC Media Days that he expects the group to replace the production of NFL first round draft pick Treylon Burks with a committee approach. It will be interesting to see who they turn to this season.
"I'll say this, we look like a wide receiver group, we run like a wide receiver group," Pittman said. "KJ is going to have to get comfortable with where these guys are going to be."
Tight End
Trey Knox - Senior
Hudson Henry - Redshirt-Junior
Nathan Bax - Redshirt-Junior
Collin Sutherland - Redshirt-Sophomore
Erin Outley - Redshirt-Freshman
Dax Courtney - Freshman
Ty Washington - Freshman
*Zach Lee - Redshirt-Sophomore
*Nathan Johnson - Redshirt-Sophomore
*Hunter Talley - Freshman
The starting spot is Knox's to lose heading into the season. The Hogs have three four-star tight ends coming in 2023, so one of the guys on this list might be looking to make an impact this season before the young talent arrives.
Offensive Line
Dalton Wagner - Redshirt-Senior (sixth-year)
Luke Jones - Redshirt-Senior
Ricky Stromberg - Redshirt-Senior
Beaux Limmer - Redshirt-Junior
Brady Latham - Redshirt-Junior
Ty'Kieast Crawford - Junior
Jalen St. John - Redshirt-Sophomore
Marcus Henderson - Redshirt-Sophomore
Devon Manuel - Redshirt-Freshman
Terry Wells - Redshirt-Freshman
Cole Carson - Redshirt-Freshman
E'Marion Harris - Freshman
Andrew Chamblee - Freshman
Eli Henderson - Freshman
Patrick Kutas - Freshman
*Josh Street - Redshirt-Freshman
*Brock Burns - Freshman
*Brooks Edmonson - Freshman
*Kai Hamilton - Freshman
One of the stronger position groups entering this season for the Hogs is offensive line. The group lost just one starter in Myron Cunningham over the offseason, so there is a gap to fill at left tackle.
DEFENSE
Defensive Tackle
Isaiah Nichols - Redshirt-Senior
Terry Hampton - Redshirt-Senior
Taurean Carter - Redshirt-Junior
Marcus Miller - Redshirt-Junior
Taylor Lewis - Junior
Cameron Ball - Redshirt-Freshman
Nico Davillier - Freshman
*Randall Dennis Jr. - Freshman
*Logan Horst - Redshirt Senior
Arkansas added Hampton and Lewis via the transfer portal over the offseason after losing its starter from last season, John Ridgeway. Davillier joins the squad as a Rivals 5.8 four-star recruit.
"Isaiah Nichols on the inside," Pittman said. "Obviously losing Taurean Carter for whatever the period of time it is hurt us. He was having a wonderful spring. But other than that I feel good. Terry Hampton coming in. I feel good about Taylor Lewis, some of those guys."
Defensive End
Dorian Gerald - Super-Senior (seventh-year)
Jordan Domineck - Redshirt-Senior
Zach Williams - Senior
Eric Gregory - Redshirt-Junior
Jashaud Stewart - Junior
Eric Thomas - Junior
Landon Jackson - Sophomore
*Roy Patterson - Redshirt-Sophomore
*Jon Hill - Redshirt-Freshman
*Kyle Thompson - Freshman
Gerald announced he would return for a seventh season after suffering a slew of injuries during his career. Domineck and Jackson transferred in over the offseason to help replace the loss of starters Tre Williams and Markell Utsey from last season.
"We need some elite pass-rushers," Pittman said. "We went and got Landon Jackson. Obviously Zach Williams is returning and Jashaud Stewart is returning. Eric Gregory can do either/or. We signed Jordan Domineck. We think we can get to the quarterback a little bit more."
Linebacker
Bumper Pool - Fifth-Year Senior
Drew Sanders - Junior
Chris Paul Jr. - Redshirt-Freshman
Marco Avant - Redshirt-Freshman
Jordan Crook - Freshman
Mani Powell - Freshman
Kaden Henley - Freshman
*McKinley Williams - Redshirt-Senior
*Brooks Both - Redshirt-Sophomore
*Jackson Woodard - Redshirt-Sophomore
*Jordan Hanna - Redshirt-Freshman
*Ethan Joseph - Freshman
*Mason Schueck - Freshman
Despite returning Pool and adding Sanders, the Arkansas linebacker group is very inexperienced. It will be very important to stay healthy at this position.
Cornerback
LaDarrius Bishop - Redshirt-Senior
Hudson Clark - Redshirt-Junior
Malik Chavis - Redshirt-Junior
Khari Johnson - Junior
Dwight McGlothern - Junior
Keuan Parker - Redshirt Freshman
Chase Lowery - Redshirt-Freshman
*Courtney Snelling - Senior
*Drew Winn - Redshirt-Junior
*Landon Phipps - Freshman
The Hogs added McGlothern from LSU to a cornerback room that needed help. Pittman said he thinks the corner situation is better from last season.
"We also feel a little better with our corner situation where we can play a little man coverage," Pittman said. "We've got to get behind them, chains on first down. We did better last year. We have to continue getting better. Having man-to-man corners is going to help you do that."
Safety
Latavious Brini - Fifth-Year Senior
Simeon Blair - Redshirt-Senior
Trent Gordon - Redshirt-Senior
Jalen Catalon - Redshirt-Junior
Zach Zimos - Redshirt-Junior
Jayden Johnson - Sophomore
Anthony Brown - Freshman
*John Paul Pickens - Freshman
Returning Catalon was huge for Arkansas over the offseason. The Hog also added Brini from Georgia through the transfer portal.
Nickelback
Myles Slusher - Junior
Jacorrei Turner - Redshirt-Sophomore
Jaylen Lewis - Freshman
Slusher filled in nicely for Catalon at safety during the second half of last season. Other guys on the roster could shift to nickel, and a couple of safety players probably will.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker
Cam Little - Sophomore
*Jake Bates - Senior
*Blake Ford - Freshman
Little has the starting kicker job locked down tight, but walk-on's Jake Bates and Blake Ford provide depth at the position.
Punter
Reid Bauer - Redshirt-Senior
Max Fletcher - Freshman
*Patrick Foley - Redshirt-Freshman
Unlike a lot of teams, Arkansas has two punters on scholarship. Bauer was the starter last season, and Fletcher is a highly-touted freshman from Australia.
Long Snapper
Eli Stein - Freshman
*John Oehrlein - Redshirt-Junior
*Francisco Castro - Redshirt-Freshman
*Briggs Magee - Freshman
Arkansas lost its starting long snapper from last year — Jordan Silver — to the NFL. Stein is the only guy on scholarship and was rated by Kohls Kicking as the nation's No. 2 long snapper in the 2022 class.
