For the first time since last season, Arkansas has released a roster with updated weights.

HawgBeat has examined it, comparing it to the previous roster and the release announcing the incoming freshmen, and come up with a list of players who have gained and lost the most weight during the offseason program.

Top 10 Biggest Gainers

1. *Austin Nix: +39^

2. Chase Harrell: +34

3. Taurean Carter: +25^

4. Collin Clay: +24^

5. Beaux Limmer: +23^

6. *Elias Hale: +20

7. Jamario Bell: +18

8. K.J. Jefferson: +17^

9. McTelvin Agim: +15

t-10. Rakeem Boyd: +13

t-10. *Jackson Salley: +13^

t-10. Michael Woods: +13

t-10. *Audry Horn: +13

t-10. Devin Bush: +13^

Top 10 Biggest Losers

1. T.J. Hammonds: -21

2. *Morgan Hanna: -19^

3. A’Montae Spivey: -16^

t-4. Chibueze Nwanna: -14^

t-4. Ricky Stromberg: -14^

6. Trey Knox: -13^

t-7. *Drew Vest: -12^

t-7. David Porter: -12

t-7. *Cedric Johnson: -12^

t-10. T.J. Smith: -11

t-10. Zach Williams: -11^

*Non-scholarship player

^Newcomer

Below is a position-by-position breakdown of the roster.

The players are listed alphabetically, followed by how much their weight has changed. The number listed by the position is the average weight change for the unit. (Non-scholarship players are denoted by an asterisk.)

Quarterback: +6.00 pounds

Ben Hicks: +3

K.J. Jefferson: +17 (from listed weight on NSD)

John Stephen Jones: +5

*Jack Lindsey: +9

Nick Starkel: -4 (from listed weight at Texas A&M)





Running back: -0.78 pounds

*Jermarcus Arnold: +6

Rakeem Boyd: +13

Jordon Curtis: -3

T.J. Hammonds: -21

Chase Hayden: +5

*Chad Hesson: +3

*Trelon Smith: +3 (from listed weight at Arizona State)

A’Montae Spivey: -16 (from listed weight on NSD)

Devwah Whaley: +3





Tight end: +7.71 pounds

Grayson Gunter: +5

Chase Harrell: +34

Hudson Henry: +3 (from listed weight on NSD)

Hayden Johnson: -1

*Blake Kern: -1

Cheyenne O’Grady: +5

*Trey Purifoy: +9





Wide receiver: +1.65 pounds

*Peyton Ausley: +9

Treylon Burks: -2

*Kendall Catalon: +4 (from listed weight at Southern)

Daulton Hyatt: +1

Koilan Jackson: 0

T.Q. Jackson: +2 (from listed weight on NSD)

Jordan Jones: +5

Trey Knox: -13

*Tyson Morris: 0

*Brett Nabors: -3

Shamar Nash: +1

*Jackson Salley: +13

Deon Stewart: 0

*Jimmie Stoudemire: -1

De’Vion Warren: +8

*John David White: -9

Michael Woods: +13





Offensive line: +1.60 pounds

Kirby Adcock: +8

Austin Capps: -7

Ty Clary: -2

Shane Clenin: 0

Myron Cunningham: -10

Noah Gatlin: +9

*Audry Horn: +13

Colton Jackson: -3

*Luke Jones: -4 (from listed weight at Notre Dame)

*Logan Kallesen: +4

Brady Latham: -6 (from listed weight on NSD)

Beaux Limmer: +23 (from listed weight on NSD)

*Austin Nix: +39

Chibueze Nwanna: -14

Dylan Rathcke: +3 (from listed weight on NSD)

Silas Robinson: -2

Ricky Stromberg: -14 (from listed weight on NSD)

*Drew Vest: -12

Dalton Wagner: +8

Ryan Winkel: -1





Defensive line: +4.37 pounds

McTelvin Agim: +15

Jamario Bell: +18

Taurean Carter: +25 (from listed weight on NSD)

Collin Clay: +24 (from listed weight on NSD)

Nicholas Fulwider: 0

Dorian Gerald: +1

Eric Gregory: +5

*Elias Hale: +20

*Morgan Hanna: -19

*Griffin Hunt: +8

Enoch Jackson Jr.: +2 (from listed weight on NSD)

Jonathan Marshall: +6

Marcus Miller: -1 (from listed weight on NSD)

Isaiah Nichols: +4

David Porter: -12

Gabe Richardson: 0

T.J. Smith: -11

Mataio Soli: +9

Zach Williams: -11





Linebacker: +2.93 pounds

Deon Edwards: +7

De’Jon Harris: +3

Hayden Henry: +6

*Cedric Johnson: -12

Giovanni LaFrance: -5

D’Vone McClure: +4

*John Miscoll: -1

Grant Morgan: +9

*Logan Orr: +10

Andrew Parker: -1

Bumper Pool: +5

*Asa Shearin: +9

*McKinley Williams: +5

*Jake Yurachek: +4 (from listed weight at Colorado)

Zach Zimos: +1 (from listed weight on NSD)





Defensive back: +1.70 pounds

*Matt Berry: +3

LaDarrius Bishop: -3

*Simeon Blair: -1

Greg Brooks Jr.: +1

*Martaveous Brown: +10

Montaric Brown: 0

Devin Bush: +13

Jalen Catalon: +8 (from listed weight on NSD)

Malik Chavis: +11

*Hudson Clark: -9

Kamren Curl: -3

Joe Foucha: -3

*Karch Gardiner: -4

Myles Mason: -5

Jarques McClellion: +2

*Nathan Parodi: +9

Micahh Smith: -2

Britto Tutt: -4

*Cameron Vail: +7

*Brenden Young: +4





Specialists: -0.63 pounds

*Reid Bauer: 0

Connor Limpert: 0

*Sam Loy: +5 (from listed weight at Colorado)

*John Oehrlein: 0

*Matthew Phillips: 0

*Jared Sackett: -10 (from listed weight at UTSA)

*Jordan Silver: 0

*Chad Stephens: 0