Name: Kelin Burrle

Position: Linebacker

School: Helen Cox (Louisiana)

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 220

Committed: December 18, 2019

Rivals: 5.7 three-star, No. 22 in Louisiana, No. 39 OLB

Offers (listed chronologically): Tennessee, Kansas, LSU, West Virginia, A&M, Tulane, UTSA, Louisiana Tech, UAB, Southern Miss, Kentucky, ARKANSAS

Recruiting battle: Kelin Burrle came on to the recruiting scene with a splash of Power 5 offers in 2018 but he committed early to Frank Wilson at UTSA after camps and junior days at LSU and Texas A&M. After Arkansas extended an official offer letter on August 1, Burrle and his teammates scheduled a visit to Fayetteville for after the season that the linebacker never ended up taking. Burrle decommitted from UTSA this month after a year-and-a-half-long commitment. His teammate Donovan Johnson did end up taking his official visit the weekend before signing and reported back with high praise.

Notable: December enrollee... Runs a 4.55 40-yard dash... Runs track at Cox including the 100m, 200m, and 4x200... Burrle was a 2018 All-State selection in Class 4A... The Cox football team lost their head coach right before beginning the 2019 season and finished 2-7... Played against current Razorback Devin Bush who attended Edna Karr in Louisiana

Coach Speak: "Kelin came on the scene in 10th grade, he was ahead of his age athletically, his speed and his size stood out. He's the best linebacker coming out of Louisiana this year, honestly. He can run a 4.4 at 220 pounds so a lot of people love that he can put on weight and still run very fast. He's running down receivers on screen plays, he's always chasing down people on film. He's a super physical kid, that's what you want at linebacker. He had a steady progression, at first he was just making plays because he's super athletic but overtime he learned more of what a linebacker is really supposed to do. Now he has great eyes, great footwork and he uses his hands well. He's very vocal. With Donovan out, Kelin had to be very vocal. He's a show-you, not tell-you type of guy." - Helen Cox interim head coach/defensive coordinator Jordan Sennett

Scouting Report: