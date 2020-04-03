The Razorbacks didn't get a chance to host more than a couple dozen players with offers before the NCAA was forced to initiate and extend the recruiting dead period but they did get a chance to impress Louisiana 3-star lineman Devon Manuel and that first impression has stuck with him through these tough times.

"Arkansas, Louisiana Tech, UL, LSU and Kansas have been talking to me the most," Manuel said. "(Recruitment's) going good, I'm still talking to a lot of schools, maybe more than before actually. Arkansas talks to me about every other day. I talk to Coach Davis. He's a cool dude, and funny."

The Arkansas coaching staff has been active with texts, facetime calls, letters and even some Madden games between coaches, personnel staffers and players.

Manuel has about a dozen Division-I offers but the COVID-19 outbreak has put a big obstacle in the way for the lineman to narrow down his options and even pick up more offers.

"This crazy virus really stopped a lot of my visits," Manuel said. "I was supposed to go to a lot of places like LSU, Baylor, Central Florida, Iowa State, back to Kansas, Southern, I can't even think of the rest of them but it was a good bit. Arkansas offered me when I came to visit. The facilities and everything were so nice."