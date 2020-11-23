HawgBeat - Louisiana OL Devon Manuel reacts to first Fayetteville visit

Due to a dead period extension from March 2020 to April 2021, the only way Louisiana offensive lineman Devon Manuel was going to get to see his future home of four years before signing was on his own dime–without any interaction with his future coaches.

In June, Manuel, like many 2021 recruits around the nation, committed to Arkansas without having ever visited the campus. COVID-19 and dead period be damned, he finally made it to the Hill on Thursday to take in Fayetteville and the game versus LSU.

"The trip was great, I really enjoyed myself," Manuel told HawgBeat. "The state is beautiful and I was receiving much love from fans and I’m not even a player yet."

Besides watching the game, the offensive lineman also sat and talked to fellow Hog commits like Lucas Coley, Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, Terry Wells and others about their future team.

Manuel picked up an offer from Texas A&M at the beginning of August, raising alarm amongst fans that he may have second thoughts, but the visit to Arkansas should quell those worries.

Even before visiting, the 6-foot-8, 310-pound offensive lineman assured Rivals that he wasn't thinking of decommitting from Arkansas despite weekly contact from other programs and said that the weekend visit "most definitely" makes him feel better about his decision with less than a month until signing day.

Louisiana high school playoffs start Friday but Manuel and Beau Chene's season has come to a close. Manuel will compete on the hardwood for Beau Chene before heading to the Hill for good in 2021.

Manuel hasn't posted senior highlights yet but read his post-commitment scouting report.