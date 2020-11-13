There is nothing but excitement buzzing around 5-foot-10, 175-pound all-purpose back from Geismar, Louisiana, Dylan Sampson.

Sampson, out of Dutchtown High School near Baton Rouge, is one in a large pool of talent in Louisiana. The Hogs only have one commit from the boot in their 2021 class, Devon Manuel, but that's something they are looking to change in the future after offering Sampson back in May.

Sampson currently holds offers from Tennessee, Arkansas, Nicholls St., Northwestern, Mississippi St., Tulane, Southern Miss., Louisville, and LA Tech.