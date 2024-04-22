Louisville transfer LB Jaylin Alderman to visit Arkansas
The Arkansas football team has another transfer scheduled to visit later this week, as HawgBeat can confirm that Louisville linebacker Jaylin Alderman will be in Fayetteville on Wednesday.
A 6-foot-1, 230-pound soon-to-be senior, Alderman started all 13 games at linebacker for the Cardinals and racked up 58 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
His most productive game came against Boston College on Sept. 23, when he registered nine tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack. Alderman totaled at least half a tackle for loss in seven different games.
During the ACC Championship game against potential playoff contender Florida State, Alderman was effective with six tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and half a sack.
According to Pro Football Focus, Alderman finished the 2023-24 season with 606 total snaps and a solid defensive grade of 65.6.
Alderman was a three-star prospect out of Valdosta, Georgia, and originally chose Louisville over offers from programs like Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina and Middle Tennessee State.
Going into the spring transfer portal window, Arkansas had a clear need for veteran depth at the linebacker position. It already landed some help in Jacksonville State transfer signee Larry Worth, but Alderman would push the position to a clear strength going into 2024-25.
As things currently stand, the Hogs have eight open scholarships to use on possible roster additions.