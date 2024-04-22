The Arkansas football team has another transfer scheduled to visit later this week, as HawgBeat can confirm that Louisville linebacker Jaylin Alderman will be in Fayetteville on Wednesday.

A 6-foot-1, 230-pound soon-to-be senior, Alderman started all 13 games at linebacker for the Cardinals and racked up 58 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

His most productive game came against Boston College on Sept. 23, when he registered nine tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack. Alderman totaled at least half a tackle for loss in seven different games.

During the ACC Championship game against potential playoff contender Florida State, Alderman was effective with six tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and half a sack.