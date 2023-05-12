The Arkansas Razorbacks landed their second tight end via the portal since the end of the spring schedule as Louisville transfer Francis Sherman chose the Hogs on Friday.

Sherman — 6-foot-3, 234 pounds — entered the transfer portal on May 1 after he spent three seasons with the Cardinals, appearing in 30 total games during that time.

The receiving numbers are low for Sherman, who played high school football for Bay High School in Bay Village, Ohio. He has recorded just four receptions in his career, for a total of 32 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Sherman could fill the dire need of a blocking tight end for a Razorback squad that has very solid options as far as pass catching tight ends go. North Texas transfer Var'Keyes Gumms, redshirt freshman Tyrus Washington, freshman Luke Hasz and even freshman Shamar Easter are all solid pass catching tight end options, but none have proven to be strong blocking tight ends.

Super senior Nathan Bax is an experienced option in new tight ends coach Morgan Turner's room, but another experienced guy in Sherman will help after the Hogs had just three scholarship tight ends during spring practice.

Sherman joins Maryland transfer Tank Booker Jr. and North Texas transfer Var'Keyes Gumms as the third player to commit via the portal since the end of spring football.