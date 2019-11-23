In Barry Lunney's first game as interim head coach and KJ Jefferson's first career start at Arkansas, the Hogs were completely dismantled by the LSU Tigers. The LSU drive chart tells you almost everything you need to know about the 56-20 loss:

Touchdown. Punt. Punt. Touchdown. Touchdown. Touchdown. Fumble. Touchdown. Touchdown. Touchdown. Touchdown. Punt.

Joe Burrow and Clyde Edwards-Helaire got off to a hot start on the ground for LSU but it was a pass from Burrow to Tiger's leading scorer Ja'marr Chase to put LSU up 7-0. Chase caught redshirt freshman Ladarrius Bishop sleeping and streaked down the field untouched with a pass waiting for him at the 1-yard line.

Arkansas forced two punts after the initial touchdown but could only answer with field goals, one after getting in the red zone.

The second quarter was a master class in poor defense accompanied with some inefficient offense and poor blocking. Arkansas also picked up four penalties giving LSU 25 free yards. After limiting LSU to a modest 102 yards of offense, the Razorback defense gave up 207 yards to Burrow.

The third quarter was even more of the same ugliness for the Arkansas defense. The Tigers earned 259 yards of offense.

After the second touchdown in the third quarter to put the TIgers up 42-6, Jefferson went to the locker room with an undisclosed injury and was replaced by grad transfer Nick Starkel. Jefferson finished the night with no scores, 7 of 14 passing and 105 passing yards. LSU racked up 11 tackles for loss on the night, leaving Jefferson with zero net rushing yards on 12 attempts.

Starkel subbed in but didn't do much better despite completing a couple nice passes to Treylon Burks and walk-on JD White. Starkel checked back out with just three completions and 34 yards.

Checking in with the Razorbacks down 56-6, fifth-string former walk-on quarterback and holder Jack Lindsey checked in and found Mike Woods at the end of a 9-play, 75-yard drive.

Connor Limpert's proceeding on-side kick was mishandled by the Tigers and recovered by former walk-on Simeon Blair.

Recovering the ball in the red zone, it took just two plays for Devwah Whaley to run it in for the second touchdown of the night.

Lindsey finished three of four for 51 yards and three rushes for 30 yards.

None of LSU's scoring drives took more than nine plays and all but two took two or fewer minutes to finish.

Arkansas falls to 2-9 on the season with one chance left to stop a repeat of the 2-10 2018 season. The Hogs will face the Missouri Tigers in Little Rock next Friday afternoon.