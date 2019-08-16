The Razorbacks had quite a scare to start the week with the news that CJ O'Grady needed surgery on his knee. O'Grady was one of few bright spots for the Razorbacks in 2019, leading the team in receiving touchdowns, and losing him for 2019 would just be too unlucky, even for Arkansas.

Luckily, O'Grady's knee scoping went well and he could push to be back for the Portland State game in two weeks. The question now is will the Hogs rush him back or split his reps with some of the tight ends waiting in the wings?

Behind O’Grady is a plethora of talented players. Junior Grayson Gunter, senior Chase Harrell, redshirt junior Blake Kern, and true freshman Hudson Henry all look promising.

The starting role with O’Grady out looks to be Gunter's to lose through 12 days of fall camp. With great size at 6-foot-6, 288, Gunter hasn't been making headlines, but he consistently plays with grit and confidence.