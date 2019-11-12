FAYETTEVILLE — Hunter Yurachek has been at Arkansas for just less than two years, but he still knew exactly who to tab as the interim football coach after firing Chad Morris on Sunday.

The Razorbacks’ athletics director went with tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., who is in his seventh season on staff. Not only did Lunney also play at Arkansas, but - as Yurachek learned from public relations veteran Kevin Trainor - he experienced an in-season coaching change as a player.

It was a perfect fit for the final three weeks of the regular season and Lunney accepted the position “without pause,” Yurachek said. The pick was well received by the players during their team meeting Sunday night, as well.

“Quite honestly, the kids were really excited about Coach Lunney,” Yurachek said. “He’s a Razorback, he’s walked in their footsteps, he understands what they’re going through having an interim coach.”

Speaking to the media Monday afternoon, Lunney said it was cliche, but true that it had been a whirlwind and a blur since being appointed the interim coach a day earlier.

“We went to eat lunch yesterday as a family and I’m not even sure where we ate,” Lunney said. “I was on the phone the whole time. I don’t know what I ate, I don’t know where we ate, but I do believe we ate lunch.”

The grandson of former Arkansas letterman John Lunney (1946-49) and son of Arkansas high school coaching legend Barry Lunney Sr., Lunney was a four-year starting quarterback for the Razorbacks. His 5,782 passing yards and 33 touchdowns between 1992-95 still rank seventh and eighth, respectively, in UA history.

Although he said he’s used his father as a resource and has also reached out to Turner Gill (UA staffer, former head coach), Bobby Allen (long-time UA assistant) and Ron Cooper (defensive backs coach, former head coach) for advice, the Arkansas native will lean most heavily on his own personal experience.