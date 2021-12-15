M'Bake picks Arkansas, becomes Hogs' 3rd WR in '22 class

With a five-star transfer and pair of Rivals250 wide receivers already on board, Arkansas added a third player at the position Wednesday.

Sam M’Bake, a high three-star receiver from Georgia, announced his commitment to the Razorbacks and signed his NLI on the first day of the early signing period. It is the 21st traditional commitment in Arkansas’ 2022 class to go along with two transfers.

In a ceremony at his school and broadcast live on Good Day Atlanta, a morning show on the local FOX affiliate, M'Bake put on an Arkansas hoodie to reveal his commitment.

"When I went to Fayetteville, it just felt like home," M'Bake said. "When I got there, I arrived on campus (and) Coach Pittman and Coach Briles and Coach Guiton, they just made me feel wanted."

He joins in-state standouts Isaiah Sategna and Quincey McAdoo as high school signees at the position in the class, as well as former Oklahoma wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, who is transferring to Arkansas.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 195-pounds, M’Bake is a big-bodied target who earned a 5.7 three-star rating from Rivals. He turned down offers from the likes of Florida, Georgia, Penn State, USC and others to commit to the Razorbacks.

Arkansas did not begin its pursuit of M’Bake until October, when he was re-offered after originally being offered by former wide receivers coach Justin Stepp. There appeared to be an instant connection, as he visited Fayetteville twice in about a two-month span.

He took an unofficial visit for the Razorbacks’ game against Auburn and then returned for an official visit during the first weekend of December. The latter of those trips gave M’Bake a chance to really get to know wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton and he described the coach as a “real loving dude” and “down to earth” afterward.

"I'd probably say after I left from my unofficial the first time, after the Auburn game," M'Bake said about when he knew Arkansas was his choice. "It was very convincing to me, just they way they used Treylon Burks and the way they showcased him."

Another thing that drew M’Bake to Arkansas was the potential to play early. The Razorbacks will have to replace all three of their primary starting receivers. First-team All-SEC selection and projected first-round pick Treylon Burks has declared for the NFL Draft, while Tyson Morris and De’Vion Warren are super seniors and out of eligibility after this season.

“It really just means (there’s) opportunity,” M’Bake said following his official visit. “It’s up on me to take the opportunity and how I do it myself.”

As a 5.7 three-star prospect, M’Bake is worth 90 points in the Rivals recruiting rankings formula. However, he is commitment No. 21 and only the top 20 factor into the rankings, so he replaces long snapper commit Eli Stein and his 5.2 two-star rating that is worth just 15 points.

That gives the Razorbacks 1,812 points for the class, which is currently No. 11 overall and No. 4 in the SEC. It is worth mentioning, though, that many recruits will be committing Wednesday and there will be a lot of movement within the rankings. Last year, that point total would have been good for 19th nationally and 7th in the conference.