HawgBeat - Making the Case: Four-star safety Myles Rowser

*****

ARKANSAS

“When I last talked to Rowser, he told me Arkansas’ recruitment of him was ‘overall the best,’ so it’s tough for me to bet against the Razorbacks right now. I think they’ve made a strong case for themselves with Jalen Catalon’s All-SEC performance as a freshman last season, but it is obviously further from home than Kentucky and Michigan State. "It sounds like a full staff effort to get him on board so for now, I lean toward the Hogs landing their first Michigan commit in the Rivals era. It’s a state the Hogs have made a much stronger push in since Sam Pittman arrived." – Nikki Chavanelle, HawgBeat.com

*****

ALABAMA

"Alabama signed a tremendous defensive back class in 2021, which may cause the Tide to have a little more hesitation from loading up at the position early in the process. Alabama signed former Belleville (Mich.) star Damon Payne in December. Alabama has been in contact with Rowser for a while, but without a major push it seems a decision in favor of the Crimson Tide will not happen." – Andrew Bone, BamaInsider.com

*****

KENTUCKY

“Rowser is probably as familiar with Kentucky as just about any school involved with him. Assistant coach Steve Clinkscale really offers those kids from Michigan early before their recruitment takes off. In recent years Kentucky has become a factor with top talent from Michigan, landing guys like five-star defensive tackle Justin Rogers, four-star defensive tackle Marquan McCall and others. "With Michigan out and Michigan State seeming to have some ground to make up, Kentucky and Arkansas are probably in a good spot with him.” – Justin Rowland, CatsIllustrated.com

*****

MICHIGAN STATE