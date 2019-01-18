CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

National Signing Day is rapidly approaching, with just a few weeks until the remaining unsigned top prospects sign their official letters-of-intent. With that in mind, several elite players have started to narrow down their lists and prepare for commitment announcements. One of those players is Rivals250 Texas safety Jalen Catalon, who will announce his decision Friday afternoon. Prior to that announcement, experts from the Rivals.com network examine where he will end up. The candidates are Texas, TCU and Arkansas. MORE: New Rivals250 rankings by the numbers

THE SITUATION

A multisport athlete who is being recruited to play both baseball and football at the next level, Catalon’s gridiron recruiting stock has remained high despite suffering a season-ending injury early in his senior campaign. During the process, Catalon took official visits to Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas and TCU and announced his intentions to commit shortly after his visit to Fort Worth. Things have cooled with the Sooners, leaving him with the choice of staying in the Lone Star State or joining some of his teammates in Fayetteville. So where will he end up? We asked our team of experts to state the case for their respective programs and let National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell issue a verdict.

TEXAS

“Most have felt this one was trending Arkansas' way over the past couple months, but Texas safeties coach Craig Naivar has stayed in the fight and has Texas surging in the week leading up to Catalon's announcement. Naivar is a terrific recruiter for the Longhorns and has built up a good relationship with Catalon, and Texas has done a good job of selling Catalon on having the opportunity to excel at both football and baseball. "Texas has a legitimate need at its nickel defensive back spot, and if Naivar can convince Catalon that he'd have a chance to contribute early at that position, Texas could have a chance to close this one at the last minute.” - Jason Suchomel, Orangebloods.com

TCU

“TCU has had the best defense in the Big 12 each of the last two seasons and it will need to reload at the safety position after the 2019 season if it wants to continue that trend. The Frogs will graduate two likely starters after next year in Innis Gaines and Vernon Scott. TCU’s rare 4-2-5 allows for three safeties on the field at most times, so Catalon has an even better shot at getting on the field in 2020 and beyond, should he pick the Frogs. "Catalon is one of the premiere athletes in the state, and his high school being less than 30 minutes from TCU’s campus would make it a great for him to stay home. Everything I’m hearing has him heading to Arkansas, but he would likely become a quick fan favorite with his local ties and playmaking ability.” – Billy Wessels, PurpleMenace.com

ARKANSAS

“It’s going to come down to the wire between Texas and Arkansas for Catalon, but it does seem like Arkansas has the upper hand. Catalon is huge on his relationships with coaches, and he has none better than with Chad Morris. Morris has been recruiting Catalon since December of 2016, when Morris was at SMU and gave Catalon his first offer. "Two of Catalon’s teammates and best friends are signed with Arkansas, and he had a great time on multiple visits to Fayetteville. He also has a great shot at playing time either as a true freshman or redshirt freshman, with little depth at safety on the Hill. I’m also not sure any coach has seen Catalon as many times as DB coach Mark Smith, showing him just how much of a bell cow he is for this class.” - Nikki Chavanelle, HawgBeat.com

THE VERDICT