One of the most talented grad transfers on the market this year is former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant. The dual-threat gun-slinger is looking for a one-year home where he can continue to develop as a player, start immediately and win some ball games--though he said teams' current records aren't being taken into account. So far, Bryant has shown major interest in three programs, he's visited UNC and Arkansas already and he'll be at Missouri this weekend. We asked experts from each beat to breakdown the pros and cons for each school to see which is the best fit for Bryant:

MIZZOU - Gabe DeArmond

"With Drew Lock leaving after this year, there are serious doubts whether Mizzou has a guy capable of being next year’s starter on the roster. Even if the Tigers don’t land Bryant, we expect them to heavily pursue a grad transfer option at the position. If Bryant were to end up at Mizzou, it’s a virtual lock he’d be the starter from the second he set foot on campus. While that also seems likely at other places he’ll look at (no grad transfer is going somewhere he doesn’t feel pretty good about having a chance to start), the thing Mizzou can offer over some of his other places is the potential of the current team to win games immediately. Missouri should win at least seven games this season and could win as many as nine in the regular season. The Tigers had 646 yards of offense last week against Memphis and 583 of them (rushing or receiving) came from players who should still be on the roster next year. So, Missouri’s pitch is going to be immediate playing time without it being a total rebuild. Obviously plenty of factors will go into Bryant’s decision, but Missouri will stress its availability to start combined with the potential of playing for a team that can win some games.”

ARKANSAS - Nikki Chavanelle

"It seems Bryant will have the opportunity to start right away at any of the three schools he's visiting this season but he'll have very little competition in the Arkansas room. None of the quarterbacks at Arkansas currently are true dual-threats and, even though they've found some consistency with Ty Storey, they've only been able to install 30-40 percent of the offense so far. The Razorbacks do have a very talented dual-threat committed, K.J. Jefferson, but he could definitely use some time to sharpen up his throwing mechanics and learning behind Bryant for a season would be ideal. Bryant wants an opportunity to be the guy and to be a leader and he'd certainly be able to provide much needed experience and leadership on the Hill. Bryant was on campus to see Arkansas defeat Tulsa but also saw the offense struggle to finish drives. The Razorbacks have talent at tight end, running back and a decent amount at wide receiver (with a lot more coming in) but the offensive line is a project Bryant will have to take into consideration. The biggest leg up Arkansas has over Missouri and North Carolina is Bryant's relationships with both head coach Chad Morris and offensive coordinator/QBs coach Joe Craddock. He's known them for a very long time and, most recruits will tell you, relationships matter more than anything these days. If Arkansas had beaten UNT and Colorado State like they very well should have, and Ole Miss too, they'd have a similar record to Missouri and I think they've proven they'll definitely get much better by next season all around."

UNC - Jarrod Hardy