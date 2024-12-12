Oregon transfer OL Jac'Qawn McRoy commits to Arkansas

Oregon offensive line transfer Jac'Qawn McRoy has committed to Arkansas, he confirmed to HawgBeat on Thursday evening.

A 6-foot-8, 375-pound offensive tackle, McRoy visited Fayetteville for an official visit Thursday and decided to wrap up his recruiting process without looking at any other programs.

The former four-star prospect and current four-star transfer is a native of Pinson, Alabama, and did not play for the Ducks as a freshman in 2024.

McRoy is Arkansas' first transfer portal commitment of the offseason, and he pushes the Razorbacks' projected 2025 scholarship roster count to 69.