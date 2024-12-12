Oregon transfer OL Jac'Qawn McRoy commits to Arkansas

Oregon offensive line transfer Jac'Qawn McRoy has committed to Arkansas, he confirmed to HawgBeat on Thursday evening.
A 6-foot-8, 375-pound offensive tackle, McRoy visited Fayetteville for an official visit Thursday and decided to wrap up his recruiting process without looking at any other programs.
The former four-star prospect and current four-star transfer is a native of Pinson, Alabama, and did not play for the Ducks as a freshman in 2024.
McRoy is Arkansas' first transfer portal commitment of the offseason, and he pushes the Razorbacks' projected 2025 scholarship roster count to 69.
Jac'Qawn McRoy Bio:
High School A four-star recruit according to 247Sports, the 247Sports Composite and ESPN…Rated as the No. 57 overall recruit by ESPN and the No. 4 offensive tackle nationally…Ranked a top-100 recruit in the country by 247Sports and a top-10 offensive tackle…Rated as a 4-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite, slotting in as the No. 169 overall recruit and No. 13 offensive tackle prospect…Graded as a three-star recruit by Rivals…Earned a spot in the Under Armour All-America Game…Selected to play in the Alabama-Mississipi All Star Game…Helped lead Clay-Chalkville to a 14-0 record and Alabama 6A state championship as a senior in 2023…Helped Clay-Chalkville to an 8-2 record as a junior in 2022…Blocked for an offense that racked up 306.7 yards per game, including 1,667 total rushing yards and 1,400 passing yards…Also recruited by Alabama State, Arkansas, Arkansas State, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia Tech Houston, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Troy and UAB.