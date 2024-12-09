Arkansas freshman corner Selman Bridges to transfer

Arkansas freshman cornerback Selman Bridges has entered the transfer portal, he announced via X. Bridges is the Razorbacks' sixth scholarship defensive back to enter the transfer portal since the end of the regular season.

Bridges was a four-star recruit out of Lake Belton High School in Temple, Texas. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound cornerback saw action on defense in the season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and he appeared in seven different games on special teams.

At his next stop, Bridges will have three years of eligibility remaining. Click here for HawgBeat's roster tracker for the Razorbacks.