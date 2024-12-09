Arkansas freshman corner Selman Bridges to transfer

Arkansas freshman cornerback Selman Bridges has entered the transfer portal, he announced via X. Bridges is the Razorbacks' sixth scholarship defensive back to enter the transfer portal since the end of the regular season.
Bridges was a four-star recruit out of Lake Belton High School in Temple, Texas. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound cornerback saw action on defense in the season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and he appeared in seven different games on special teams.
At his next stop, Bridges will have three years of eligibility remaining. Click here for HawgBeat's roster tracker for the Razorbacks.
Selman Bridges Arkansas Bio
2024 (FRESHMAN): Saw action during a loss at Missouri (Nov. 30) … Played in a win at Mississippi State (Oct. 26) … Saw action in a 24-14 win at Auburn (Sept. 21) … Played in a win over UAB (Sept. 14) … Saw action at Oklahoma State (Sept. 7) … Recorded a pass breakup in a season-opening win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Aug. 29).
HIGH SCHOOL: A four-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN … Rated the No. 68 overall prospect in ESPN 300 rankings … No. 100 overall prospect in Top247 rankings … No. 121 overall prospect in Rivals250 rankings … No. 5 cornerback in the country and No. 7 overall prospect in Texas according to ESPN … No. 8 cornerback nationally and No. 17 overall prospect in Texas by 247Sports … No. 15 cornerback in the country and No. 22 overall prospect in Texas according to Rivals … Selected to play in the 2024 All-American Bowl … Played for head coach Brian Cope at Lake Belton High School in Temple, Texas … As a senior, finished with 19 total tackles (16 solo), three pass breakups and one interception … Also returned two kickoffs for 101 yards during the 2023 season … Birthdate: March 7, 2006 … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Cal, Duke, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, SMU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, TCU, Texas Tech, USC, Vanderbilt, Washington and others.