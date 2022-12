Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson announced Friday that he will return for another season in Fayetteville, leaving one scholarship quarterback on the roster once the Hogs' season ends following the Liberty Bowl game against Kansas on Dec. 28.

2023 quarterback Malachi Singleton committed to the Hogs back in April, but there had been recent rumors about him possible flipping to Central Florida, a school closer to home. The four-star quarterback out of Kennesaw, Georgia, confirmed after his official visit that he is still a Hog.