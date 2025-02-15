How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas at No. 8 Texas A&M

The Arkansas Razorbacks (15-9, 4-7 SEC) are looking to continue their winning ways Saturday for a road trip to College Station, Texas, to face the No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies (19-5, 8-3 SEC) inside Reed Arena.

Arkansas most recently earned a 70-58 win over the LSU Tigers on Wednesday. Forward Zvonimir Ivisic had a game-high 25 points and added four blocks in the win. The Croatia native is the only player in the NCAA who has made at least 35 three-pointers (Ivisic has 39) and has blocked at least 40 shots (Ivisic has 40).

The Aggies also won their midweek game, a 69-53 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs. Despite shooting just 25% in the first half, the Aggies used a 22-0 run in the second half to run away with the game.

Arkansas has won four of its last six games and has firmly placed itself on the NCAA Tournament bubble. The Hogs swept Texas A&M last season, and the Aggies are the most common opponent Arkansas has in program history.

The Razorbacks and Aggies have met 169 times since the 1923-1924 season and Arkansas has a 108-61 advantage all-time. Since Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2012, Arkansas' advantage thins to just 13-10.

