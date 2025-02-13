Takeaways from Arkansas' win over LSU

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (15-9, 4-7 SEC) got revenge over the LSU Tigers (12-12, 1-10 SEC) in a 70-58 win at Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday night.

The Hogs fixed the issues that plagued them in their first matchup with the Tigers — a 78-74 loss in Baton Rouge on Jan. 14 — as Arkansas out-rebounded LSU 39-33 and kept the Tigers off the charity stripe. In the first game, LSU went 26-of-28 from the free throw line, but it only had six attempts and converted three of those Wednesday.

"They were 26 for 28 the free throw line (in the last game), they put 19 fouls on us last game we played them," Arkansas associate head coach Chin Coleman said postgae. "This game, only 10. We feel like we adjusted from the first game. They didn't go 26 for 28, they went three for six. So we'll take that."

Arkansas center Zvonimir Ivisic continued his hot streak and finished with 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting to go along with four blocks. In the last two games, the Croatian has scored 52 points and blocked seven shots.

The first half stayed close between the two teams, and LSU took a 35-34 lead into halftime thanks to a three-pointer with less than three seconds left. But, the Hogs outscored the Tigers 36-23 in the final 20 minutes to secure the win.

Here are some of HawgBeat's takeaways from Wednesday's win...