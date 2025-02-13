Arkansas Baseball 2025 Lineup Projection: LF Justin Thomas Jr.

We continue things with the No. 9 spot, which left fielder Justin Thomas Jr. is projected to fill...

We are one day away from Arkansas baseball, and it's time for HawgBeat to conclude its annual lineup preview series for the 2025 Diamond Hogs.

After beginning his career at Georgia — where he saw middling success — Thomas moved on to Florida SouthWestern State, where he learned from former Razorback and now-Bucs hitting coach Cullen Smith.

Under Smith, Thomas saw his production jump to a completely different level thanks to his power and extreme athleticism around the basepaths. Those characteristics are why he's forged a path into Arkansas' starting lineup, even if the bat still has a ways to go at the SEC level.

"Thomas is a really good base-runner," coach Dave Van Horn said Wednesday. "He’s an outstanding defender, and he’s a good hitter. He’s really streaky. When he first got here, he wanted to pull everything. He was swinging and missing, doing things, pulling off the ball, but he’s made some adjustments. He’s been really coachable. Really likable."

As a defender, Thomas played primarily center field in 2024 and made three errors for a .979 fielding percentage. HawgBeat has him slotted to play left field, but either corner outfield spot makes sense with Charles Davalan roaming in the middle.

It's important that Thomas gets going offensively early and often this season to separate himself from those beneath him on the depth chart who are still vying for a bigger role. Combined with his other playing traits, if Thomas can become more consistent at the plate, the Hogs will have one of the most dangerous bottom-of-the-order hitters in the nation.

"I think Thomas is a guy that, he just brings a lot to the game because he’s got some tools," Van Horn said. "He can steal a base for you. He can make a play. He can hit a home run to all fields and is going to hit some doubles and triples. He’s valuable."

Arkansas will host Washington State at Baum-Walker Stadium on Friday, Feb. 14 for an Opening Day doubleheader. The first game of the season is set for a noon p.m. CT first pitch.