Arkansas Baseball 2025 Lineup Projection: DH Kendall Diggs

We continue things with the No. 5 spot, which designated hitter Kendall Diggs is projected to fill...

We are fivedays away from Arkansas baseball, and it's time for HawgBeat to continue its annual lineup preview series for the 2025 Diamond Hogs.

Back and better-than-ever from a torn labrum injury that interrupted his 2024 season, Diggs' return to form may be the key to opening the offensive floodgates in Fayetteville in 2025.

Named to the All-SEC Second Team in 2023 after slashing .299/.436/.547 with 12 home runs and a team-high 63 RBIs, Diggs was on track to surpass those numbers with a .357 average before getting hurt against McNeese State in March of last year.

After not hitting in any fall preseason scrimmages, Diggs has gone 10-for-26 (.385 AVG) at the plate with two doubles, two home runs, seven RBIs, four walks and eight strikeouts in the spring, according to stats compiled by local media so far.

In Game 2 of Saturday's preseason spring scrimmage doubleheader, Diggs finished 2-for-4 with a 334-foot home run off of right-hander Gage Wood and a two-RBI double against righty Ross Felder.

"(Diggs is) 100% cleared to do everything now," coach Dave Van Horn said Jan. 15. "Now it’s all about timing at the plate, it’s about getting that bat speed back that he’s had in the past, seeing live pitching and just feeling confident. He has a great personality. He’s easy to be around, easy to talk to. Players gravitate to him. Now it’s not about him feeling part of the team, because he’s going to be a big part of our team, it’s just a matter of how soon.

"We know what he can do when he’s full-go. He’s stronger than ever. Even with the shoulder injury, he’s had a chance to work on his lower half and he’s a full-grown man now, it’s time to go. I think he’s excited about being out there."

The big question for Diggs isn't whether or not he'll be in Arkansas' Opening Day lineup, but what position he'll play. With time spent in the outfield and at first base this offseason, it seems most likely that the veteran will DH for the Razorbacks until further notice.

Other players Diggs is competing with defensively are Justin Thomas Jr. and Logan Maxwell in the outfield, and Rocco Peppi and Michael Anderson at first base. Don't be surprised to see Diggs back in the field at some point if things don't go well for any of those four newcomers.

As for Diggs' spot in the lineup, keeping him in a place where he can still produce plenty of runs and protect the cleanup man (Brent Iredale) seems ideal for his skill set. It's also possible that rising star Nolan Souza has done enough this offseason to earn the No. 5 spot, but placing the veteran here makes more sense to start the year.

Arkansas will host Washington State at Baum-Walker Stadium on Friday, Feb. 14 for Opening Day. The first game of the season is set for a 3 p.m. CT first pitch.