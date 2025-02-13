Grant Karnes takes chance on himself with Razorbacks

Roughly 72 miles south of Fayetteville, Greenwood High School has produced a handful of legendary Arkansas football players over the past 20 years, and one wide receiver is hoping to be the next great Greenwood Bulldog to play for the Razorbacks.

Grant Karnes is a class of 2025 multi-sport athlete who was once committed to play baseball on scholarship at Wichita State. He quickly backed off that pledge his junior year and put all of his focus on football.

Through his efforts, Karnes earned a preferred walk-on opportunity to play wide receiver at Arkansas. While second-year wide receivers coach Ronnie Fouch gave Karnes a shot, it still took time for the roster numbers to work out where Karnes could officially commit.

(Click here to understand why roster numbers had to work out for Karnes)

Head coach Sam Pittman called the 6-foot-1, 180-pound receiver Feb. 3 to tell Karnes that a spot came open. Karnes did not hesitate to commit, and he made the news official two days later on National Signing Day.

“It’s like a dream come true," Karnes told HawgBeat. "I was hoping everything would work out, obviously, and I got a call from Pittman on Monday and he told me there was a spot. It all worked out great.”

After decommitting from Wichita State baseball, Karnes said he put his focus on football and started attending camps. He camped with the Razorbacks on June 13, 2024, when Fouch extended the preferred walk-on offer.