Scouting Report: Analyzing the Washington State Cougars

The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks are preparing for their four-game opening series against the Washington State Cougars this weekend at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

Led by second-year head coach Nathan Choate, the Cougars are coming off a 21-32 (9-21 PAC-12) overall season that saw them win early-season non-conference games against Kentucky and Kansas. Washington State also won series against Utah Tech, Rhode Island and Arizona State.

Interestingly, the Cougars return just one everyday starter in their lineup (outfielder Max Hartman) and only two relievers in the pitching staff (RHPs Kaden Wickersham and Rylan Halder). It sets up what should be a piecemeal plan adjustment-wise for Arkansas this weekend.

"Our scouting report is brief," coach Dave Van Horn said Wednesday. "To the point where if we wanted to do some shifting in the infield, so to speak, we really can’t do it yet. We don’t have enough info. There’s not enough on these guys because there’s so few at bats to go by.

"I mean, their starting pitcher, we have three pitches and that’s him throwing in a fall scrimmage I think, or maybe it was in junior college. This is what we’re dealing with. We don’t have a bunch of swings against him to go off of. So what you do is you just play baseball and kind of set them up straight up out there and you watch swings and see what they’re doing, you make notes and maybe Game 2 you do a little more or maybe the third at bat you do something different.

"I don’t think they have any overpowering-type arms. They’re going to have guys who throw in the low-90s like everybody, but we know they’re going to go right the first game, then left the second game and right the third game and TBA for No. 4. That’s about all we have, honestly."

Arkansas is coming off another stellar regular season that ended in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Razorbacks went 44-16 (20-10 SEC) and finished atop the SEC West standings as a result.

The Hogs have faced Washington State 10 times before Friday's matchups and lead the all-time record, 7-3. The two programs last met in the 2010 Fayetteville Regional, in which both teams faced off three times with Arkansas taking two. The Razorbacks and Cougars also opened the 2009 season against each other in Fayetteville, with Arkansas sweeping a doubleheader on Opening Day and finishing the series with a sweep.

2025's series opener will also feature a Friday doubleheader between the Razorbacks and Cougars, who will run out RHP Griffin Smith to face Arkansas RHP Gabe Gaeckle in an ace-on-ace battle. Gaeckle earned multiple All-American nominations as a freshman a year ago and Smith was a NJCAA Division II All-American at Rock Valley Community College in 2024.

Here's a closer comparison of Arkansas' and Washington State's stats from a year ago, along with projected starters, key players, HawgBeat's prediction and more ahead of Friday's game, which is set to start at noon CT and will stream on SEC Network+.