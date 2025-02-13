5 Razorbacks invited to 2025 NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL released its list of players invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, and the Arkansas Razorbacks had five players invited.

A total of 329 prospects were invited to attend this year's event, which will take place in Indianapolis from February 24 through March 3. The Arkansas players to receive invites were running back Ja'Quinden Jackson, wide receiver Andrew Armstrong, wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa, defensive end Landon Jackson and defensive tackle Eric Gregory.

Ja'Quinden Jackson spent one season at Arkansas as a transfer from Utah, and he totaled 790 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 149 carries across 10 games. A native of Dallas, Jackson also caught 13 passes for 139 yards during the 2024 season.

Armstrong spent two seasons with the Razorbacks and he led the SEC with 78 receptions for 1,140 receiving yards and one touchdown during the regular season. Armstrong put up those numbers despite missing the season-opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. A former transfer from Texas A&M-Commerce, Armstrong caught 56 passes for 764 yards and five scores for the Hogs in 2023.

A native of Hudsonville, Michigan, TeSlaa transferred in prior to the 2023 season as a Division II product of Hillsdale College. He caught 62 passes for 896 yards and five touchdowns across his two seasons in Fayetteville.

Landon Jackson started 24 games over the last two seasons for the Razorbacks. A former transfer from LSU, Jackson logged 6.5 sacks in both 2023 and 2024, plus he combined for 23 tackles for loss during that span. The 6-foot-7, 280-pound edge rusher was recently projected to go 62nd overall to the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the NFL Draft by ESPN.

Gregory is the only one of the five invitees that spent his entire college football career in Fayetteville. The Memphis native racked up 135 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks over his six seasons with the Hogs. Gregory had a career-best season in 2024 with 42 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks.

Live coverage of the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine will begin Feb. 27 on NFL Network and NFL+.