SEC Tournament Scouting Report: Analyzing the Ole Miss Rebels

After getting to rest and watch the first three days, the No. 2 seeded Arkansas Razorbacks (43-12) will take on the Ole Miss Rebels (38-18) in the quarterfinal round of the SEC Tournament Friday at 3 p.m. CT at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.
Seventh-seeded Ole Miss got a first round bye before taking on 10-seed Florida in Wednesday's night cap, defeating the Gators 3-1 behind a strong outing from ace Hunter Elliot.
The Razorbacks opened SEC play in mid-March against the Rebels in Oxford and rebounded in the final two games to take the series after falling 10-6 in the Friday opener.
All SEC Tournament games will be aired on the SEC Network, with the exception of the Championship Game which will be on ESPN2.
Statistical Comparison:
--------------
Arkansas Projected Starter:
Junior LHP Zach Root
6'2", 210 pounds / Fort Myers, Florida / East Carolina
2025 stats: 6-4, 4.16 ERA, 14 GP, 75.2 IP, 66 H, 35 ER, 26 BB, 102 K
--------------
Arkansas Projected Starting Lineup:
1. Charles Davalan - LF
2025 stats: .353/.433/.578, 55 GP, 232 AB, 82 H, 11 2B, 1 3B, 13 HR, 54 RBI, 29 BB, 23 K, 7 SB
2. Wehiwa Aloy - SS
2025 stats: .358/.440/.677, 55 GP, 229 AB, 82 H, 17 2B, 1 3B, 18 HR, 58 RBI, 26 BB, 53 K, 7 SB
3. Logan Maxwell - RF
2025 stats: .350/.466/.586, 41 GP, 140 AB, 49 H, 3 2B, 10 HR, 27 RBI, 25 BB, 23 K, 7 SB
4. Kuhio Aloy - DH
2025 stats: .345/.429/.607, 51 GP, 206 AB, 71 H, 15 2B, 13 HR, 68 RBI, 26 BB, 66 K
5. Ryder Helfrick - C
2025 stats: .316/.439/.605, 51 GP, 152 AB, 48 H, 10 2B, 2 3B, 10 HR, 30 RBI, 29 BB, 45 K, 1 SB
6. Cam Kozeal - 1B
2025 stats: .335/.382/.598, 50 GP, 194 AB, 65 H, 15 2B, 12 HR, 55 RBI, 14 BB, 43 K, 2 SB
7. Brent Iredale - 3B
2025 stats: .301/.467/.584, 55 GP, 173 AB, 52 H, 10 2B, 13 HR, 56 RBI, 41 BB, 57 K, 7 SB
8. Reese Robinett - 1B
2025 stats: .268/.400/.488, 22 GP, 41 AB, 11 H, 2 2B, 2 HR, 10 RBI, 9 BB, 14 K
9. Justin Thomas Jr. - CF
2025 stats: .308/.462/.546, 52 GP, 130 AB, 40 H, 5 2B, 1 3B, 8 HR, 31 RBI, 32 BB, 42 K, 5 SB
Ole Miss Projected Starting Rotation:
Senior RHP Riley Maddox
6'1", 210 pounds / Pearl, Mississippi / Jackson Prep
2025 stats: 5-5, 5.46 ERA, 14 GP, 59.1 IP, 60 H, 36 ER, 25 BB, 60 K
--------------
Ole Miss' Top Bullpen Arms:
- Senior RHP Connor Spencer
6'2", 225 pounds / Hernando, Mississippi / Southeastern Louisiana
2025 stats: 0-1, 1.86 ERA, 15 GP, 19.1 IP, 12 H, 4 ER, 8 BB, 22 K
- Junior RHP Mason Morris
6'4", 225 pounds / Tupelo, Mississippi / Tupelo HS
2025 stats: 5-1. 3.60 ERA, 15 GP, 45 IP, 33 H, 18 ER, 20 BB, 65 K
- Senior LHP Gunnar Dennis
6'3", 220 pounds / Pearl, Mississippi / Meridian CC
2025 stats: 3-1, 4.15 ERA, 15 GP, 21.2 IP, 26 H, 10 ER, 12 BB, 24 K
- Freshman LHP Walker Hooks
6'4", 265 pounds / Brandon, Mississippi / Brandon HS
2025 stats: 1-0, 3.82 ERA, 19 GP, 30.2 IP, 32 H, 13 ER, 12 BB, 37 K
--------------
Ole Miss Projected Lineup:
1. Mitchell Sanford - LF
2025 stats: .310/.413/.615, 55 GP, 213 AB, 66 H, 12 2B, 4 3B, 15 HR, 32 BB, 52 K, 12 SB
2. Luke Hill - 3B
2025 stats: 345/.473/.519, 54 GP, 206 AB, 71 H, 8 2B, 2 3B, 8 HR, 35 RBI, 42 BB, 33 K, 18 SB
3. Will Furniss - 1B
2025 stats: .295/.420/.488, 49 GP, 49 H, 5 2B, 9 HR, 39 RBI, 38 BB, 45 K
4. Judd Utermark - 2B
2025 stats: .292/.384/.561, 55 GP, 212 AB, 62 H, 9 2B, 16 HR, 59 RBI, 30 BB, 76 K, 6 SB
5. Isaac Humphrey - CF
2025 stats: .289/.409/.548, 54 GP, 197 AB, 57 H, 15 2B, 3 3B, 10 HR, 51 RBI, 32 BB, 57 K, 6 SB
6. Ryan Moerman - RF
2025 stats: .271/.385/.502, 55 GP, 207 AB, 56 H, 15 2B, 11 HR, 47 RBI, 28 BB, 57 K, 6 SB
7. Campbell Smithwick - DH
2025 stats: .284/.414/.457, 31 GP, 81 AB, 23 H, 5 2B, 3 HR, 19 RBI, 11 BB, 23 K, 2 SB
8. Austin Fawley - C
2025 stats: .259/.382/.626, 42 GP, 147 AB, 38 H, 6 2B, 16 HR, 43 RBI, 26 BB, 62 K
9. Brayden Randle - SS
2025 stats: .288/.368/.356, 28 GP, 59 AB, 17 H, 4 2B, 5 RBI, 8 BB, 8 K, 4 SB
--------------