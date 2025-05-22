SEC Tournament Scouting Report: Analyzing the Ole Miss Rebels

After getting to rest and watch the first three days, the No. 2 seeded Arkansas Razorbacks (43-12) will take on the Ole Miss Rebels (38-18) in the quarterfinal round of the SEC Tournament Friday at 3 p.m. CT at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

Seventh-seeded Ole Miss got a first round bye before taking on 10-seed Florida in Wednesday's night cap, defeating the Gators 3-1 behind a strong outing from ace Hunter Elliot.

The Razorbacks opened SEC play in mid-March against the Rebels in Oxford and rebounded in the final two games to take the series after falling 10-6 in the Friday opener.

All SEC Tournament games will be aired on the SEC Network, with the exception of the Championship Game which will be on ESPN2.

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES