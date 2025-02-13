Arkansas makes Opening Weekend schedule change

FAYETTEVILLE – Due to impending weather conditions, Opening Day at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville will feature a doubleheader between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Washington State Cougars, the program announced Wednesday.

As a result of the doubleheader, there will no longer be a game Sunday, due to expected freezing temperatures. Both games of the doubleheader will be a full nine innings.

Update: The team announced Thursday that first pitch for Saturday's game will also be moved up an hour to 1 p.m. due to forecasted inclement weather.

Opening Day was previously scheduled to have a 3 p.m. CT first pitch for the lone game, but now Game 1 of the doubleheader is set to start at noon CT with the second game expected to begin 30-45 minutes following the conclusion of the first game.

According to the Weather Channel, temperatures are expected to be roughy 44 degrees with 15 mile per hour winds in Fayetteville for first pitch Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, Saturday’s forecast includes the possibility of scattered showers, wind gusts as high as 25 mph and colder temperatures later in the day.

Sunday’s forecasted high is 30 degrees with wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Monday features a forecast with a high of 42 degrees, low of 30 degrees and partly cloudy skies with a 1% chance of rain.

