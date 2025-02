Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn met with the media Wednesday for his preview press conference of the Opening Weekend series against Washington State at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. Returning players Will McEntire and Kendall Diggs also met with reporters Wednesday.

The Diamond Hogs will host the Cougars on Friday for Opening Day. The game is set for a 3 p.m. CT first pitch and it will be streamed live on SEC Network+.