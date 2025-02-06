Diamond Hogs to have 9 games nationally televised

Ranked preseason No. 5 by D1Baseball, the Diamond Hogs will have one game televised on ESPN2 — May 1 vs. Texas. The other eight nationally televised games will be aired on the SEC Network.

The Arkansas baseball team is scheduled to have nine games nationally televised during the 2025 regular season, while all 36 of the home games at Baum-Walker Stadium are set to be streamed or broadcast live on the SEC Network+ or the ESPN family of networks.

Five of the Razorbacks' nationally televised games will be played at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. The four road games set to be televised nationally are matchups at Vanderbilt, Florida and twice against LSU, all of which will air on the SEC Network. Arkansas posted a 34-5 record in home games during the 2024 season.

- March 28 – Arkansas at Vanderbilt – 7 p.m. – SEC Network

- April 4 – Missouri at Arkansas – 7 p.m. – SEC Network

- April 8 – Arkansas State at Arkansas – 6 p.m. – SEC Network

- April 23 – Little Rock at Arkansas – 5 p.m. – SEC Network

- April 26 – Arkansas at Florida – 2 p.m. – SEC Network

- May 1 – Texas at Arkansas – 6 p.m. – ESPN2

- May 2 – Texas at Arkansas – 7 p.m. – SEC Network

- May 10 – Arkansas at LSU – 5:30 p.m. – SEC Network

- May 11 – Arkansas at LSU – 3 p.m. – SEC Network

Four wildcard games during the final weekend of the regular season (May 15-17) will be selected to air on SEC Network and ESPN2. Arkansas will face emerging rival and 2024 National Champion Tennessee that weekend.

All 15 games of the SEC Tournament (May 20-25) are slated to be televised. The first 14 games will air on SEC Network, while the SEC Tournament Championship Game will air on ESPN2.

The Razorbacks’ midweek matchup against non-conference opponent Grambling on April 1 at CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, Ark., will stream on SEC Network+.

The Diamond Hogs will open their season in eight days on Friday, Feb. 14 against Washington State. First pitch on Opening Day is set for 3 p.m. CT and the game will be streamed on SEC Network+.