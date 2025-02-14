WATCH: Van Horn, players postgame - Opening Day Doubleheader

Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn, Gabe Gaeckle, Zach Root and Brent Iredale postgame press conferences after the Opening Day doubleheader against Washington State on Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks won the first game Friday, 3-2, in 10 innings (Game 1 recap). The second game went much better offensively, as the Hogs picked up a 14-2 walk-off win in seven innings (Game 2 recap)

The Diamond Hogs and Cougars will face off for Game 3 of the 4-game series Saturday at 1 p.m. CT in Fayetteville.