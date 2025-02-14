Advertisement
Published Feb 14, 2025
WATCH: Van Horn, players postgame - Opening Day Doubleheader
circle avatar
Mason Choate  •  HawgBeat
Publisher
Twitter
@ChoateMason

Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn, Gabe Gaeckle, Zach Root and Brent Iredale postgame press conferences after the Opening Day doubleheader against Washington State on Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks won the first game Friday, 3-2, in 10 innings (Game 1 recap). The second game went much better offensively, as the Hogs picked up a 14-2 walk-off win in seven innings (Game 2 recap)

The Diamond Hogs and Cougars will face off for Game 3 of the 4-game series Saturday at 1 p.m. CT in Fayetteville.

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**