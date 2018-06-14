Running back Maleek Barkley announced his decision to transfer from the Razorbacks via Twitter on Thursday. He is the 11th scholarship player to leave the team since the end of last season.

Another player has decided to move on from the Arkansas football program.

A three-star athlete coming out of Austin (Texas) Lake Travis, Barkley committed to Arkansas in April 2016 - about 10 months before National Signing Day. He stayed solid despite a late push by Michigan State to get him to flip.

Although he had a lot of success as a running back while leading the Cavaliers to a Class 6A Division I state title in his senior year, the Razorbacks' previous staff recruited him as a wide receiver.

Barkley redshirted last season and was moved to running back shortly after Chad Morris was hired as Arkansas' new head coach.

The move was not surprising considering Morris' public comments that there was an excess of receivers on scholarship and that he was looking for bigger players at the position - Barkley is just 5-foot-10. It also bolstered Arkansas' depth at running back during spring practice, as junior college signee Rakeem Boyd isn't set to join the team until the summer.

Unfortunately, a hamstring injury limited Barkley for most of the spring and he did not play in any of the scrimmages open to the media.

Four other players have transferred since the end of spring practice: tight end Will Gragg (Pittsburgh), defensive lineman Jake Hall (SMU), defensive back Korey Hernandez and safety Reid Miller (Montana). Wide receiver Kofi Boateng retired because of multiple knee injuries, as well.

Kicker Cole Hedlund transferred to North Texas at the beginning of the semester, while offensive linemen Jake Heinrich and Zach Rogers, tight end Jack Kraus and linebacker Josh Paul left the program for various reasons before spring practice.

Barkley's departure knocks the Razorbacks' scholarship total for next season down to 84, which is one below the NCAA limit. That opens the door for them to bring in another transfer or award a scholarship to a walk-on.