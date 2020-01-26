Arkansas hosted Fort Bend Marshall quarterback Malik Hornsby this weekend for his second to last official visit. He'll end his recruitment on National Signing Day, February 5, and he said the Arkansas visit helped the Hogs in "all ways."

"For the last couple of days that I've been at Arkansas, the visit was great," Hornsby said. "I enjoyed myself, my family enjoyed themselves. I'm looking forward to talking to Coach Briles more often. The highlight of the trip was being in the stadium at night time when it turned red."

New offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has had a very long relationship with the Texas 3-star, recruiting him at each of his most recent stops.

"That relationship means a lot," Hornsby said. "As everyone knows, Coach Briles has been recruiting me since I was a freshman and he was at UH. I've been the quarterback he's wanted for the longest, now I've only got two weeks left in my recruiting process."