Malik Hornsby recaps Arkansas OV as decision nears
Arkansas hosted Fort Bend Marshall quarterback Malik Hornsby this weekend for his second to last official visit. He'll end his recruitment on National Signing Day, February 5, and he said the Arkansas visit helped the Hogs in "all ways."
"For the last couple of days that I've been at Arkansas, the visit was great," Hornsby said. "I enjoyed myself, my family enjoyed themselves. I'm looking forward to talking to Coach Briles more often. The highlight of the trip was being in the stadium at night time when it turned red."
New offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has had a very long relationship with the Texas 3-star, recruiting him at each of his most recent stops.
"That relationship means a lot," Hornsby said. "As everyone knows, Coach Briles has been recruiting me since I was a freshman and he was at UH. I've been the quarterback he's wanted for the longest, now I've only got two weeks left in my recruiting process."
Hornsby's 48 hours on the Hill were also his chance to get to know the new head hog, Sam Pittman.
"He's funny," Hornsby said. "He's a good guy, very outspoken and he's honest."
Arkansas is trying to solve a depth issue at quarterback and they already added grad transfer quarterback Feleipe Franks from Florida this past week. Sometimes an incoming grad transfer can turn an incoming freshman off to the program due to the competition but it's not an issue for Hornsby.
"It actually helps," Hornsby said. "Like I said, I want to come in and play. But if I don't, if it's not like that, I wouldn't mind learning from him."
Already having committed and decommitted to UNC, Hornsby is down to Arkansas, A&M, Baylor and Purdue. He plans to get to Waco to visit new head coach Dave Aranda next weekend. Hornsby was nearing a decision and leaning towards Baylor when Matt Rhule took the job with the Panthers.
"I guess everything goes through a change," Hornsby said. "I knew Coach (Matt) Rhule a lot. I guess I'll have to see when I go on the visit how it's going to be."
