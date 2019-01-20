One of Arkansas's six in-state 2019 additions was on campus for his official visit this weekend and 6-foot-5 Marcus Miller is looking ready to contribute. Miller has put on 20 pounds since his last profile update and the coaching staff has told him to come in ready to play early.

"It was a fun visit," Miller said. "We did a lot of fun things. We got to hang around a lot of fun people. The Catfish Hole was good. I'm just ready to be here."

Miller, a defensive tackle who also plays on the offensive line at Warren as well, was on the Hill with his 4-star teammate Treylon Burks. Burks is currently continuing rehabbing his knee which he injured in his senior season. While Miller has already signed his NLI, Burks will do it on National Signing Day."



"I hung with Mike Woods and Isaiah Nichols and we just played games and stuff. Me and Treylon got together with them two."