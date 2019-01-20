Marcus Miller Recaps His Official Visit at Arkansas
One of Arkansas's six in-state 2019 additions was on campus for his official visit this weekend and 6-foot-5 Marcus Miller is looking ready to contribute. Miller has put on 20 pounds since his last profile update and the coaching staff has told him to come in ready to play early.
"It was a fun visit," Miller said. "We did a lot of fun things. We got to hang around a lot of fun people. The Catfish Hole was good. I'm just ready to be here."
Miller, a defensive tackle who also plays on the offensive line at Warren as well, was on the Hill with his 4-star teammate Treylon Burks. Burks is currently continuing rehabbing his knee which he injured in his senior season. While Miller has already signed his NLI, Burks will do it on National Signing Day."
"I hung with Mike Woods and Isaiah Nichols and we just played games and stuff. Me and Treylon got together with them two."
The Arkansas native held three offers before committing to Arkansas and was recruited by a combination of coaches including Barry Lunney, Justin Stepp, Joe Craddock and Steve Caldwell.
"My relationship with the coaches is real good. Me and Coach (Justin) Stepp and Coach (Joe) Craddock always talk a lot. Coach (Steve) Caldwell we talk a lot."
The 3-star says he's continuing to work on getting after the quarterback and feels his run-stopping is his strongest skill.
Miller is one of three defensive tackles in a class with eight defensive line commits. The class has 14 4-stars and is ranked 16th in the nation.
