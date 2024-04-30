Marshall LB transfer Stephen Dix Jr. commits to Arkansas
The Arkansas Razorbacks continue to make transfer portal additions to their roster, as Marshall linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. announced his commitment to head coach Sam Pittman and the Hogs on Tuesday.
A 6-foot-1, 237-pound soon-to-be redshirt junior from Orlando, Florida, Dix originally signed with Florida State out of high school before making his way to the Thundering Herd for the 2023-24 season.
Across 13 games at Marshall, Dix racked up 67 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and a defended pass.
Formerly a four-star prospect in the class of 2020 according to Rivals, Dix chose the Seminoles over teams like Clemson, Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee and others.
Dix totaled 58 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss during his first two seasons in Tallahassee before suffering an undisclosed season-ending injury prior to his 2022-23 campaign.
Following Dix's addition, Arkansas now sits with 78 scholarship players on its roster.