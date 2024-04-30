The Arkansas Razorbacks continue to make transfer portal additions to their roster, as Marshall linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. announced his commitment to head coach Sam Pittman and the Hogs on Tuesday.

A 6-foot-1, 237-pound soon-to-be redshirt junior from Orlando, Florida, Dix originally signed with Florida State out of high school before making his way to the Thundering Herd for the 2023-24 season.

Across 13 games at Marshall, Dix racked up 67 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and a defended pass.