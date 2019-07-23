Arkansas landed one of their most wanted in the 2020 class, Martavius French, on his birthday. The Rivals250 4-star linebacker sat down with HawgBeat to break down the decision, what sold him on the Razorbacks and what's next:

Q: How long have you thought about committing?

"Committing to Arkansas has been on my mind for a long time. I was just seeing how my recruitment went and since it's close to my senior season and everything's been the same for a while now, I might as well just commit and get it over with."

Q: How much of your decision was about the coaches and staff?

"The coaches played a big role in my decision. Coach Chavis talked to me every day and we've been talking about this for the last couple months. I told him I'll have his back and if he leads me and teaches me, I'll have an opportunity to go to the league. I had a great relationships with all the coaches, it started with SJ (Tuohy) and then I got the offer and all the coaches started recruiting me."

Q: How do you feel about Coach Morris and him turning the program around?

"I feel like if we just get behind coach and he takes the lead, then we can go a long way. You have to crawl before you can walk so we're going to build and then move up the leaderboard."

Q: Did the other commits get involved in your recruitment?

"Chandler Morris, John Gentry, Collin Clay, almost all the commits in the class have been recruiting me."

Q: Will you turn into a recruiter now? And how much influence do you think you'll have on your teammate Bryson Eason?

"I'll be trying to recruit a few guys out of the city of Memphis and the main focus now is winning a state championship. I think my relationship with Bryson will be a big factor. We've been playing the same position since 7th grade and it's always been a competition. He was hurt this year so we couldn't have our competition for the most tackles but we're always pushing each other."

Q: What are you bringing to Arkansas and what do you hope to accomplish on the Hill?

"I'm a good run-stopper, I have good play recognition and I want to be a leader for this team. I want to be an All-SEC First Team selection and I want to go to a bowl game, I heard they're pretty fun. I want to experience a lot of new stuff that I didn't in high school."