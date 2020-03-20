Arkansas Razorback junior Mason Jones was named one of the AP's two SEC players of the year two weeks ago but he was not on any of the three All-American teams announced Friday morning.

Jones received 11 votes, good enough to make the honorable mention list, but had fewer votes than even Kentucky's Immanuel Quickley who wasn't one of their two SEC Players of the Year. Mississippi State's Reggie Perry, who averaged a double-double this season, didn't even make the honorable mention list.

As pointed out by ESPN's Tye Richardson, Jones had more points per game this season (22) than 13 of 15 All-Americans. He had more rebounds per game than seven of the players and more assists per game than nine of the players. He was number one in drawing fouls in all of college basketball and he was number one in usage per possession in the SEC.

All that being taken into account, the Razorbacks did finish the season with just 20 wins, fewer than a lot of the teams who had players on one of the three All-American teams. Jones also isn't known for being a particularly great defender, which likely held him back in the voting a bit.