HawgBeat's coverage of Arkansas basketball is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers , which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

Mason Jones made history this past week by notching his 1,000th career point and he's once again named SEC player of the week. It's his fourth time this season earning the award making him the 3rd player in SEC history to be a four-time honoree, the first since '09.

It seems Arkansas's record is holding Jones back but it's clear he should be a national player of the year candidate and at the very least an SEC player of the year candidate. He joins Kentucky’s Jodie Meeks (2008-09) and Vanderbilt’s Shan Foster (2007-08) as four-time SEC player of the week honorees. Meeks has been in the NBA for 10 years and just won a championship with the Raptors while Foster was a second-round draft pick for the Dallas Mavs before bouncing around the European leagues.

He's currently the SEC scoring leader with 21.3 ppg. Jones also leads the NCAA in FT made (207) and he's the only player in SEC to rank in the top 20 in points, rebounds, assists and steals.

"He's had such a great year," Musselman said of Jones after his third SEC player of the week honor at the beginning of February. "It really started this summer. When I think about him at 6 in morning getting shots up. The whole team didn't get up and shoot at 6 in the morning."

"He was a guy that was very consistent in his approach and I think all his hard work is why he has had such a high jump from where he was last year. The versatility that he's added to his game. Not just a spot-up shooter, but his ability to create off the dribble. It's awesome when a guy works hard and then his game elevates which is what's happened with Mason."