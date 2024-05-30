The Arkansas baseball team will start junior left-hander Mason Molina on the mound against 4-seed Southeast Missouri State to open the NCAA Tournament, the team announced Thursday.

After being a usual starter for the majority of the season, Molina was relegated to the bullpen in the Razorbacks' final series against Texas A&M and in the SEC Tournament. He shined in two appearances, as he tossed a combined five shutout frames with five strikeouts, zero walks and only one hit.

A former transfer from Texas Tech, Molina earned the starting role back thanks to his recent performances and will look to give the Diamond Hogs a 1-0 start to the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

“Molina throwing good those last two outings was like ‘Hey, that’s the guy we brought in here,’” head coach Dave Van Horn said Thursday.