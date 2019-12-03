The Razorbacks search for a new head coach has been going on for three weeks now and while there's been a lot of talk about coaches in and out of the mix, there's at least one we know for certain is "out."

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has agreed to a contract extension through the 2025 season to stay with the Cyclones despite being a top candidate for almost every open Power 5 position in the nation.

HawgBeat sources revealed that there were serious talks with Campbell and perhaps even a face-to-face meeting scheduled, but in the end, sticking with the program he's built was more attractive than the rumored $5-6 million Arkansas could offer.

Other candidates who continue to have the most buzz include FAU's Lane Kiffin, who is also a candidate named in the Missouri and Florida State openings, and Washington State's Mike Leach.

While Arkansas fans have been diligently tracking planes that may or may not contain Yurachek, we do know he's been traveling heavily to interview candidates across the nation. His stop in Boca Raton on Sunday has been the only "confirmed" trip so far, leading to massive amounts of hype for Kiffin on Monday.

