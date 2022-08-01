BREAKING: Maui Invitational matchups officially set
Arkansas announced it would be part of the prestigious Maui Jim Maui Invitational back in April, and the matchups are now officially set.
The 2022 field is full of brand-name programs and prestigious programs alike, with the Razorbacks joining the likes of Arizona, Texas Tech, Creighton, Ohio State, San Diego State, Cincinnati, and Louisville. The 2022 Maui Invitational marks the first time the tournament will be back in Hawaii since the Covid pandemic in 2019.
CBSSports reporter Matt Norlander reported the matchups this morning, but now the bracket is officially set. Arkansas will face off against Louisville in the first round, and then play one of Texas Tech or Creighton.
Arkansas and Louisville have played against each other seven times so far, with the Cardinals having a slight advantage in the series 4-3. The two programs’ last meeting was also in a preseason tournament, the Hall of Fame Classic, in 2009, where Louisville dominated the Razorbacks 96-66.
Arkansas is 1-1 all-time against Creighton, winning the most recent meeting in 1962. The Hogs are also dead even against Texas Tech at 40-40.
Razorbacks fans fondly remember the most recent matchup against the Red Raiders, as Arkansas snuck past them in 2021, 68-66, to earn a trip to their first Sweet Sixteen in 25 years.
The other matchups look to be Arizona against Cincinnati and Ohio State versus San Diego State.
The tournament is set to begin November 21st and run through November 23rd. All games will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU. Games will also be available on the ESPN App.