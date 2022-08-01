BREAKING: Maui Invitational matchups officially set

Arkansas announced it would be part of the prestigious Maui Jim Maui Invitational back in April, and the matchups are now officially set.

The 2022 field is full of brand-name programs and prestigious programs alike, with the Razorbacks joining the likes of Arizona, Texas Tech, Creighton, Ohio State, San Diego State, Cincinnati, and Louisville. The 2022 Maui Invitational marks the first time the tournament will be back in Hawaii since the Covid pandemic in 2019.

CBSSports reporter Matt Norlander reported the matchups this morning, but now the bracket is officially set. Arkansas will face off against Louisville in the first round, and then play one of Texas Tech or Creighton.