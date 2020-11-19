HawgBeat - Maumelle DL Nico Davillier talks Hogs, recruitment

Maumelle High junior defensive tackle Nico Davillier is helping his team through 5A playoffs currently but recruitment is always going on in the background. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound 3-star is ranked No. 7 by Rivals in the state and he has 11 DI offers already.

Recruitment has slowed down for Davillier since September but his regular season highlight tape just hit HUDL and the programs in pursuit have kept in consistent contact.

“Georgia, Arkansas, Tennessee, Auburn, Nebraska, and Colorado are looking at me hard right now,” Davillier said. “But honestly all of the schools seem to be looking at me all the same as of right now.”

Playing a few hours away from Fayetteville, Davillier is a top target at his position for the homestate Hogs. They already have one in-state defensive lineman committed, JJ Hollingsworth, and they're also targeting Davillier's teammate, offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee.

Since being offered by the Razorbacks in July, Davillier has seen a lowly back-to-back 2-10 program hold their own for a 3-4 SEC record through seven games.

“I like Arkansas, they are a good program that has proven a lot,” Davillier said. “Me and Coach Pittman and Coach (Derrick) LeBlanc have talked quite a bit which makes me like Arkansas more and more. I actually watch as many games as I can, and I just love what Sam Pittman is doing to improve this Arkansas team”

Most in-state recruits keep the Hogs high on their list, regardless of the season record, but Davillier has other good SEC programs calling his name as well, so it could take a recruiting battle to win him over.

“Arkansas is up there,” Davillier said. “They are for sure close to the top as of now.”

The Hornets have their next playoff game scheduled for November 20th against Wynne High School, where Davillier looks to increase his stock in a big-time game. He'll be going up against 2021 Arkansas commit Terry Wells in the trenches.

Only 4 commits out of the 19 in Arkansas’ 2021 class are from the state of Arkansas, but that is something they are hoping to change in the future by offering Davillier and eight other Natural State prospects in the 2022 class.