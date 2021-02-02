Maumelle DT Nico Davillier itching to visit Arkansas, more
Maumelle defensive tackle Nico Davillier is going steady with the recruitment process. He has college coaches hitting him up daily, including, of course, the Arkansas Razorbacks.
"I talk to a coach everyday, multiple coaches," Davillier said. "I got used to it fast. Arkansas hits me up a lot, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Georgia. Before I make a decision, I'm trying to make it on campus and just take it day by day."
The 5th-ranked prospect in the Natural State has received almost all of his offers while the NCAA has had a dead period going due to the pandemic, so he hasn't been able to check out Georgia or Nebraska, let alone Arkansas.
He did recently get to do a virtual tour with the Razorbacks, which made him more excited to see the real deal.
"The virtual visit was good, I liked the campus a lot, I'm ready to get on a see what it's really like," Davillier said. "I loved all of it."
Davillier is currently playing for the Maumelle hoops team, contributing in positions from 3-5. When asked if he can dunk, Davillier's humble response was "a little bit," and this clip confirms:
2022 DL Nico Davillier (@DavillierNico) is a 👽@ArElite100 pic.twitter.com/reX7DAHjEs— Earl Gill (@EarlGill10) January 27, 2021
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news