Maumelle defensive tackle Nico Davillier is going steady with the recruitment process. He has college coaches hitting him up daily, including, of course, the Arkansas Razorbacks.

"I talk to a coach everyday, multiple coaches," Davillier said. "I got used to it fast. Arkansas hits me up a lot, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Georgia. Before I make a decision, I'm trying to make it on campus and just take it day by day."

The 5th-ranked prospect in the Natural State has received almost all of his offers while the NCAA has had a dead period going due to the pandemic, so he hasn't been able to check out Georgia or Nebraska, let alone Arkansas.

He did recently get to do a virtual tour with the Razorbacks, which made him more excited to see the real deal.

"The virtual visit was good, I liked the campus a lot, I'm ready to get on a see what it's really like," Davillier said. "I loved all of it."

Davillier is currently playing for the Maumelle hoops team, contributing in positions from 3-5. When asked if he can dunk, Davillier's humble response was "a little bit," and this clip confirms: