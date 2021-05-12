Maumelle star defensive tackle Nico Davillier has set a commitment date. The 3-star Arkansas native announced he'll be making his decision on June 27th at War Memorial Stadium–UAPB is holding a mega camp for prospects that day, giving the in-state stud an opportunity to announce with plenty of support around.

Davillier had considered taking his recruitment through the season but he's quickly narrowed things down to a group of favorites, which includes Arkansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

Before making his choice, Davillier will take an official visit to Nebraska for the first weekend in June and then he'll take an unofficial visit to Arkansas on June 11. The 6-foot-2 defensive tackle has already set an official visit to Arkansas for September, an indication that he may be leaning towards the home state Hogs.