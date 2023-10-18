With Australian-born punters more prevalent in college football and the NFL on a yearly basis, it was only a matter of time before ace recruiter Scott Fountain — special teams coach for the Arkansas Razorbacks — found himself on the phone with one of the best of the best from the "Land Down Under."

Enter, Max Fletcher. Born in Melbourne, Australia, the 6-foot-5 punter was a two-star prospect in the 2022 class according to Rivals and was coached by former Australian rules footballer Nathan Chapman and former New England Patriots kicker John Smith. Even his older brother — Mason Fletcher — is a successful punter for the Cincinnati Bearcats.

"I think the first call was made in March of 2021 and then I believe Coach Fountain gave me the call and I think it was like 3:00 a.m. in the morning," Fletcher said Tuesday. "I didn’t know what to think of a random person in the U.S calling me but then it was ‘Do you want to come to Arkansas?’ and I said yes and then the next day I got my VISA and then the next day I got my offer and there I was.

"So it was a really quick process and I’m very blessed like I said before. Coach (Sam Pittman) and Coach Fountain changed my life forever."

Naturally, the United States — and more notably, Arkansas — is a lot different compared to Australia. Two countries separated by roughly 9,429 miles don't share a lot in common, so it doesn't come as a surprise that Fletcher had to do a bit of research on the Diamond State.

"When Coach Fountain said he was from Arkansas, I didn’t really know what Arkansas was, I’m not going to lie," Fletcher said. "I had to search it up and I obviously saw the stadium and it was pretty cool, but that’s probably the biggest change for me. I didn’t really have a good sense of college football.

“I mean, I did. I saw the college playoff and things like that, but there’s just so much difference in the culture and the people, especially big SEC football. It’s a big change, but like I said, I was up for the change and here I am and I’m eternally grateful."

The food was a lot different, too. Goodbye Vegemite, Tim Tams and meat pies. Hello, fried chicken and barbeque.

"There’s a lot of fast food, I must admit," Fletcher said. "But, I’m into fast food. It’s just so much — the meals are very, I ask for a small drink and it’s like this big (gestures with hands). That’s good for me, I need to gain weight. Good thing for me."

During his first season in Fayetteville, Fletcher punted the ball 38 times for 1,424 yards — good for a 37.5 yard average. The biggest issue plaguing Fletcher was inconsistency. Sometimes he boomed the ball, other times he shanked it. The new environment may have had something to do with his struggles.

"Yeah, I think that played a part," Fletcher said. "I think just mentally, everything was so new to me. Especially the first few games with what, 80,000 people there. So, everything was just so new to me, but I think — like I said before, just instilling that confidence.

“I’m obviously here for a reason and that’s why Coach Fountain and Coach Pitt brought me here. I’m willing, capable of kicking the ball far. So, I think just instilling confidence in myself and mentally having a good routine before the game and knowing that I’m the best there is."

After an offeseason of adapting and practice, Fletcher has seen remarkable improvement in his performance this season. On 33 punts, the sophomore has booted the ball 1,599 yards for a 48.5-yard average. That number is fourth in the country and second in the SEC. Developing a routine has paid off dividends, according to Fletcher.

"I have the same routine right from when we finish Sunday until we practice from Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday," Fletcher said. "We punt Tuesdays, Thursdays, so having that same routine. You know, like I said just having that confidence and just having Coach Pittman and Coach Fountain there to instill that confidence in me and like I said, I want my team to win and just giving them that good field position, that’s what I want to do."

Against the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide this past weekend, Fletcher punted the ball seven times for 377 yards. His 53.9-yard average was his second-best of the season just behind a 54.7-yard average against Texas A&M in Week 5. Pittman had high praise for Fletcher following the game.

"I mean, he averaged 50-something yards a punt," Pittman said. "55 or something. And you’re right. He can rugby. He can conventional punt. But he’s the greatest thing, watch him when he gets a good punt. I mean, he’ll fire up everybody. He’s so excited. I’ll be honest, I didn’t know if he was going to be where he is right now, but he’s a weapon now."

Most coaches have a lasting impact on the players they lead, and Pittman is no exception. The fourth-year Arkansas head coach commented earlier this season on the impact of social media on players and specifically mentioned Fletcher as someone negatively affected by naysayers. Pittman reassured Fletcher during troubling times, something the Melbourne native described as life-changing.

"I mean, you know I’m going to say this forever, but Coach Pittman has changed my life," Fletcher said. "Just having that confidence, I think that’s a big thing for me. Being confident on the field and knowing that Coach Pittman is in my corner and wanting me to do good. Why I’m here.

“Coach Pittman and same as Coach Fountain. I want to put my team in the best position to win the game and I want to keep on doing that this year."

Coming off a grueling four-game stretch away from home and a five game-losing streak to BYU, LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Alabama, this Saturday's game against Mississippi State is a must-win for the Razorbacks if they want to get back on the track to bowl eligibility.

"I think Monday was probably our best practice for the whole year, especially a Monday practice," Fletcher said. "I think we know that this is a must win game and having those fans there is really going to help us and we need our fans to be there on Saturday because we know it’s a must win.

“The more the fans are, the better we play so I’m really hoping that there are people there. We know it’s a must win game for our team and for the next few weeks. We start here and then we’re going to finish strong."

Arkansas and Mississippi State will fight for their first SEC victories this Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.