Max Johnson to start vs. Arkansas, but Garrett Nussmeier will get snaps

Max Johnson is LSU's starting quarterback for Saturday night's home game against Arkansas, however, freshman QB Garrett Nussmeier will get "significant snaps" against the Razorbacks, Ed Orgeron said Monday during his weekly press conference.

Nussmeier spoke to Orgeron in his office Sunday and was adamant he wanted to play moving forward and his father, Doug Nussmeier, who is the quarterbacks coach for the Dallas Cowboys, called Jake Peetz and echoed the same thing.

Orgeron said Nussmeier was mad he did not play vs. Alabama.

"I already talked to (Garrett) and we're going to let the best man win. It's time to let Garrett play. He's a great quarterback. I like Max a lot. Max is still our starting quarterback, but we'll give Garrett a chance," said Orgeron, who also added that whichever QB plays the best will play the most.